Crime branch to probe cheating case against Manjeshwar MLA

With more cheating complaints coming up against Manjeshwar MLA and IUML leader in Kasargod, M C Kamaruddin, the investigation against him was handed over to the district crime branch.

So far 12 cases were registered against the MLA on the basis of complaints of cheating investors of a jewellery shop headed by the MLA. A case for dishonouring a cheque for Rs 78 lakh was also initiated against Kamaruddin. More complaints were likely to come up.

District police chief Shilpa Dyavaiah said that the investigation was handed over to the district crime branch as an indepth probe was required and the number of complaints were increasing.

The allegations pertained to Kasargod-based Fashion Gold Jewellery business. Kamaruddin is the chairman of the shop. Managing director T K Pookoya Thangal was also arraigned in the case. The jewellery shops having branches in Kasargod and Kannur districts pulled shutters earlier this year citing business loss. There were around 800 investors in the firm the total investments would be several crores of rupees, said a local police source.

The MLA recently alleged that the cases were politically motivated as the dues to the investors were being settled, while the CPM local leadership had alleged that nine mahal committees in the district illegally made investments in the MLA's jewellery business.