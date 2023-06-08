Crime branch to probe Kerala college student's death

Police crime branch will investigate the unnatural death of a student at a private engineering college at Kottayam district in Kerala.

Sradha Satheesh, a second-year food technology student of the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering at Kanjirappally, was found hanging in the hostel room on June 2.

The college was witnessing strong protests by students demanding action against a section of teachers who allegedly tortured her.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu visited the college on Wednesday and assured stern action on the basis of the findings of a crime branch investigation. Subsequently the students withdrew the stir.

Satheesh allegedly ended life by suicide following torture by some teachers. Her mobile phone was seized by teachers accusing her of using it in the college lab, her friends alleged.