Crorepatis, accused in criminal cases part of Kerala cabinet: Analysis

As many as 12 members in Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's new cabinet have criminal cases pending against them; five of them are involved in serious cases.

An analysis of members of the new Cabinet, conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms, also found that 13 members are crorepatis. Average assets of the ministers is Rs 2.55 crore.

In the 21-member Cabinet, details of Labour Minister V Sivankutty was not available.

Sports minister V Abdurahiman is the richest with assets amounting to Rs 17.17 crore, but also tops with regard to liabilities at Rs 7.26 crore. Agriculture Minister P Prasad has the lowest assets, valued at Rs 14.18 lakh. Pinarayi Vijayan's total assets are valued at Rs 1.18 crore, and has no liabilities.

Vijayan's son-in-law P A Mohamad Riyas, who is Tourism and Public Works Minister, has 12 criminal cases pending against him, inncluding six serious IPC charges. Vijayan has two cases involving serious IPC charges against him, including the SNC Lavalin corruption case, which is pending before the Supreme Court.

Most cases faced by the ministers pertain to political stirs.

While 13 ministers are aged 60 or below, seven are aged above 61. Twelve in the Cabinet are graduates.