CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam passes away

Sabaretnam was advisor for India Cements and Director and CEO of Coromandel Sugars

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 25 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 21:25 ist
L Sabaretnam, director and chairman of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, and a cement industry veteran, died here on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 80.

Sabaretnam is survived by two sons and two daughters. He served in Chettinad Cement Corporation and was Executive Director of the Company for a long period. He was formerly director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Sabaretnam was advisor for India Cements and Director and CEO of Coromandel Sugars.

