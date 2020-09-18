CSS ties up with MS Dhoni Cricket Academy

The Centre for Sports Science (CSS) of the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Research here on Friday announced the launching of MS Dhoni – CSS High-Performance Centre inside its sprawling campus.

The CSS signed an agreement with MS Dhoni Cricket Academy of Aarka Sports Management Pvt Limited for the launch of the centre.

“The centre would serve as a hub for all M.S. Dhoni cricket academies in India and abroad to offer hi-tech sports science-based services apart from regular cricket training activities,” the CSS said in a statement.

The Centre is also expected to host cricket teams from many Associate Members of the ICC, who will get the opportunity to train at the world-class facilities available at CSS, along with the expertise offered by the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy.

CSS has the first and only ICC accredited biomechanics lab in Asia for suspect bowling action testing. It has international collaborations with institutions in Australia, South Africa, and UK for sports science.

Mihir Diwakar of Aarka Sports Management said CSS is the best fit for an Academy of their stature and the alliance would be a benchmark for high-performance cricket coaching.