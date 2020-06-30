Custodial deaths haunt Tamil Nadu police station

Custodial deaths haunt Tamil Nadu police station

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jun 30 2020, 07:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 07:36 ist
Credit/Sajith Kumar

Footage recorded in a CCTV camera near the shop of Emmanuel Bennix and his father P Jeyaraj, who were killed allegedly in police custody, clearly contradicts the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Sathankulam Police which said that the duo “rolled on the road” and entered into an argument with them before their arrest.

The CCTV footage bust all the “lies” mentioned in the FIR – there was neither a crowd nor Jeyaraj and Bennix argued with the police. Also, the footage shows Jeyaraj engaging with the police and getting into the police vehicle smashing the claim in the FIR that they squatted on the road.

Read more here.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
custodial death
Cartoon

What's Brewing

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 