Custodial deaths haunt Tamil Nadu police station

Footage recorded in a CCTV camera near the shop of Emmanuel Bennix and his father P Jeyaraj, who were killed allegedly in police custody, clearly contradicts the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Sathankulam Police which said that the duo “rolled on the road” and entered into an argument with them before their arrest.

The CCTV footage bust all the “lies” mentioned in the FIR – there was neither a crowd nor Jeyaraj and Bennix argued with the police. Also, the footage shows Jeyaraj engaging with the police and getting into the police vehicle smashing the claim in the FIR that they squatted on the road.

Read more here.