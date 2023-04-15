Custodial torture allegations against TN ASP: IAS officer to conduct second phase of inquiry next week

Despite none of the victims turning up to depose before her last week, seasoned Tamil Nadu bureaucrat P Amudha will conduct second phase of her inquiry into allegations of torturing suspects against now-suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh in Tirunelvell district next week.

The second phase of inquiry comes even as fresh allegations are levelled against Singh, a 2020 batch IPS officer who was suspended on March 29, 2023, by people in Ambasamudram and near-by areas. Ever since the first set of allegations were made against the IPS officer on March 27, at least a dozen have complained that Singh had subjected them to torture at police stations.

Though they have come forward to complain against the police officer before the media, none of the victims have so far appeared before Amudha, Principal Secretary (Rural Development), and deposed against the suspended ASP. The victims had expressed their deep displeasure against the government’s efforts to hush up the issue – they had also alleged that they were being pressurised not to talk ill about Singh.

Tirunelveli District Collector K P Karthikeyan said Amudha will conduct the second phase of her inquiry on April 17 and 18. The victims can lodge their complaints either in person, over the phone or through e-mail.

Human rights activists told DH that the victims don’t have faith in the inquiry by the state government as they believe the administration isn’t keen on punishing the IPS officer. “There is a prima facie case against the ASP and we would like to ask the government why there is no FIR against him. Why is the government trying to protect him? How will victims come and depose when the government isn’t ready to file a case against the officer?” an activist asked.

Government sources said they believe the victims will appear before the senior bureaucrat this week and record their submissions. Their statements recorded before the sub-collector of Cheranmadevi have also been handed over to Amudha.

The DMK dispensation appointed Amudha to conduct a detailed investigations into the complaint after it came under intense criticism over its handling of the case.

The government came under intense pressure to order an independent investigation after people who complained against Singh alleged that they were being pressurised to change their statements and give a clean chit to the ASP. Several people in and around Ambasamudram also began to level allegations of torture against the ASP, leaving the government red-faced.

The shocking allegations of custodial torture was levelled by at least 10 men from Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district.

Though the government placed the ASP under suspension, rights activists and political parties feel the police officer should be punished for his “inhuman activities.” However, the government came under pressure from police officers not to go harsh on Singh, keeping in mind the morale of the force.