Customs may serve notice to UAE consulate officials in gold smuggling case

The Customs Preventive wing in Kochi is likely to serve notices to UAE consulate officials in connection with the gold smuggling case.

According to sources, the Customs received nod from Ministry of External Affairs for proceeding against the consulate officials having diplomatic protection.

UAE former consul general Jamal al-Zabi and attache and charge d affairs of the consulate Rashid Khamis Al Ashmia were likely to be issued notices in the case. Both of them had reportedly left the country after the gold smuggling case surfaced.

Accused in the gold smuggling case had revealed to the Customs about the involvement of the two consulate officials in the gold smuggling and both were also suspected to have received huge kickbacks. The gold was suspected to be smuggled using the diplomatic tag for over 20 times through Thiruvananthapuram airport.