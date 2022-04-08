Cyber expert arrested in case related to Kochi actress assault

The Kerala Police's crime branch seems to be tightening the noose on actor Dileep in the actress assault case of Kochi.

Kochi-based cyber expert Sai Shankar, who allegedly destroyed digital evidences in the mobile phones of Dileep and his accomplice, was arrested on Friday. He was earlier arraigned in the case registered recently on charges of the actor trying to endanger the life of police officers investigating the actress assault case of Kochi in which Dileep is accused.

The Crime Branch was also learnt to have served a notice to Dileep's wife and actress Kavya Madhavan to appear on Monday for questioning. A couple of lawyers who allegedly helped in destroying the evidences were also likely to be quizzed, said sources.

Meanwhile, an audio conversation said to be the that of Dileep's brother-in-law with another accused in the case came out. It mentions about the involvement of Madhavan in the case.

It was in February 2017 that a popular south Indian actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in Kochi. Actor Dileep allegedly engaged the gang to settle personal scores.

While the trial in the case was progressing, the Crime Branch recently sought permission for further investigation and also registered a fresh case of conspiracy to endanger officers on the basis of certain revelations made by filmmaker Balachandra Kumar, who was an accomplice of Dileep.

