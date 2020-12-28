'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, "Cyber Yoddha,"a programme aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cyber crimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday.

It was launched in collaboration with the Rachakonda Security Council and End Now Foundation with the aim of creating awareness on digital safety, reducing cyber crime, digital de-addiction support, among others.

"This is first time we are launching this programme in Telangana,where specialist teams will train volunteers-college students, citizens, employees and others- as part of preparedness in preventing cyber crimes and to ensure that innocent citizens will not be victimised by cyber fraudsters", Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Those participating in the programme will be given an internship certificate as well a medal and be branded as an 'Ambassador for Cyber Safety' to fight cyber crime, he told reporters here.

The programme was launched, keeping in view the rising number of cyber crimes in the Commissionerate limits, he said. A total of 704 cyber crime cases were reported in 2020, up from 334 in 2019, he said.

Bhagwat said there was a 12 per cent reduction in the overall crime rate in 2020, compared to last year. However, cases of crime against women rose by 11 per cent this year. The conviction rate increased to 51 per cent in 2020 from 35 per cent in 2019.

He said a total of 1052 police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. Going forward in 2021, a 'Bharosa Centre', an integrated support centre for women and children who are victims of violence, will be constructed, besides six for development and empowerment of women, he said.

To a query on Rohingya refugees, he said biometric data-- fingerprints and iris scans- of around 4,500 of them staying in the Commissionerate jurisdiction has been collected and 66 cases were registered against those whoprocured proof of Identity through fake documents.