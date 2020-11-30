Cyclone alert sounded in South Kerala

With the Indian Meteorological Department sounding a cyclone alert in South Kerala coast, the disaster management facilities have been kept prepared.

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal is intensifying into cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department issued red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanmathitta and Alappuzha district for December 3 and orange alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki. Orange alert was issued in four districts on December 2 and December 4.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all government agencies were directed to be prepared on a war footing to face any eventualities. A total ban on fishing from Kerala coast has been imposed from Monday night. Steps for opening relief camps have also been made. The chances of flood in low lying areas and landslides in hilly areas have also been evaluated by the disaster management authority.