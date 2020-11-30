Cyclone alert sounded in South Kerala

Cyclone alert sounded in South Kerala

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal is intensifying into cyclonic storm

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 30 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 22:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

With the Indian Meteorological Department sounding a cyclone alert in South Kerala coast, the disaster management facilities have been kept prepared.

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal is intensifying into cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department issued red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanmathitta and Alappuzha district for December 3 and orange alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki. Orange alert was issued in four districts on December 2 and December 4. 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all government agencies were directed to be prepared on a war footing to face any eventualities. A total ban on fishing from Kerala coast has been imposed from Monday night. Steps for opening relief camps have also been made. The chances of flood in low lying areas and landslides in hilly areas have also been evaluated by the disaster management authority.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cyclone
Kerala

What's Brewing

Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities

Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose

Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose

 