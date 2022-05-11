Cyclone Asani weakens into deep depression, moving up slowly along Andhra coastline

Cyclonic storm Asani which had weakened into a deep depression crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday evening between Machilipatnam and Narsapur.

According to the IMD, the system would move north northeast wards along Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni coasts on Wednesday night and is likely to weaken further into a depression by Thursday morning.

Several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh received moderate to heavy rains due to the effect. Machilipatnam-Narsapur and adjoining areas experienced 55-65 kmph squally winds gusting to 75 kmph.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a video conference with the district collectors and SPs of the affected areas and directed the official machinery to stay vigilant, taking precautionary measures, especially in the coastal and low-lying areas. Evacuate people to relief camps wherever necessary, the chief minister ordered.

While 454 relief camps were set up by the government, Reddy asked various departments to work in coordination for relief measures and to ensure no casualties.

Ordering that the relief camps should be appropriately maintained with necessary food etc supplies, the chief minister instructed that the evacuated persons should be handed Rs 1,000 per head or Rs 2,000 per family “so that they can go back to repair their houses damaged due to rains.”

Referring to the constant damages to the Uppada beach road due to the storms, Reddy instructed officials to come up with a permanent solution.