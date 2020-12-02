Cyclone Burevi: Kerala on high alert; restriction at Sabarimala likely

In view of Cyclone Burevi and rough weather alerts, Kerala has kept rescue forces and over 2,800 relief camps ready. A red alert has been sounded in many districts in south Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that restrictions might be required in the ongoing pilgrimage of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple until the cyclone alerts are withdrawn. The Pathanamthitta district disaster management authority would take a decision on the restrictions required by evaluating the situation.

As per the latest forecast, the cyclone might hit Kerala by December 4. Fishing has been banned totally from the Kerala coasts. As per the IMD forecast, many parts of Kerala, especially the south and central districts, would have extremely heavy rains and winds till December 4. A red alert has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts on December 3.

The chief minister said that eight teams of NDRF are on standby in the state. The Air Force and Navy would also take part in rescue operations as per requirement. He urged people, especially those in flood and landslide-prone areas, to remain alert.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, the state may receive more than 204.5 mm rain in 24 hours. the water level of dams is being continuously monitored.

The police and other enforcement agencies are maintaining high vigil along the coast to prevent fishermen from venturing into the sea flouting the ban.

Meanwhile, the fishing community is concerned as many fishing boats that set off for fishing over the last couple of days are still in the deep sea. Efforts are being made to ask them to return to the shores.

The coastal areas of Kerala, especially Thiruvananthapuram, suffered extensive damage in the Ockhi cyclone in 2017. Around 140 fishermen were reported missing in the sea in the cyclone.