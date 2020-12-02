Cyclone Burevi to cross Tamil Nadu coast between December 3 and 4

Moving at a speed of 18 kmph, Cyclone Burevi is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours and cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban in Rameswaram on Thursday night or Friday morning, bringing heavy rains to southern districts.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, southern districts and parts of northern Tamil Nadu are likely to be pounded by heavy rains till Friday. The state government asked administrations of nine districts – Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Sivaganga, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, and Virudhunagar – to remain on high alert and move people living in low-lying areas to safety.

The state braces for a second cyclone in just about a week – Cyclone Nivar which made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wee hours of November 26 claimed four lives and uprooted over 1,000 trees.

In its latest update, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said at 08.30 am on Wednesday that the cyclonic storm lay 200 km east of Trincomalee in eastern Sri Lanka, 420 km south-south-east of Pamban and 600 km nearly east-north-east of Kanyakumari.

It is very likely to intensify further in the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast during Wednesday evening or night with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

“It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards thereafter, emerge into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on Thursday. It would then move nearly south-south-west very close to the coast slowly and cross the south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban on Thursday night or Friday morning,” the update said.

It added that Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while a few districts in Kerala will also experience rainfall. As part of the efforts to move people living in low-lying areas to safety, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 360 persons from Palam near Dhanushkodi and shifted them to Narayanpur shelter in Thangachimadam.