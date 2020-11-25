Cyclone Nivar begins landfall near Puducherry

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  Nov 25 2020, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 23:06 ist
Boats anchored at a coastal area before the landfall of Cyclone Nivar. Credit: PTI.

Packing wind speeds of 120 to 130 kmph gusting up to 145 kmph, Cyclone Nivar on Wednesday night began its landfall as a severe cyclonic storm near the Union Territory of Puducherry.

“The landfall process has started,” the Indian Meteorological Department said in an alert issued a little before 11 pm. It said the cyclone was moving at a speed of 15 kmph and lay about 40 km east south-east of Puducherry and 120 km south-east of Chennai.

The landfall process will take three hours during which the wind speed will be 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. “centre of Cyclone to cross near Puducherry within three hours,” the update said.

