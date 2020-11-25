Cyclone Nivar: Here are tips to protect your vehicles

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the protagonist Harry Potter and his close friend Ron Weasley took the flying Ford Anglia to go to Hogwarts after missing the train. While the car flew because of Arthur Weasley's magic in the realm of enchantment, there are several instances in the muggle word where cars have repeated that feat and decided to take the aerial route, thanks to the cyclones.

Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar is expected to make its landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Wednesday night or in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar is gradually intensifying. It could cause structural damage, uproot trees, destroy thatched or tin houses, and damage crops.

Track latest updates on Cyclone Nivar here

The IMD estimates that while crossing the coasts between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the average wind speed will be 120-130 kmph and maximum wind speed can be 145 kmph.

In such a scenario, owners must protect their cars or the damage inflicted on them will be severe. Here are some tips to protect your vehicles amid cyclones:

> It is best to park the vehicle in a covered area, preferably a secured garage. Keeping it in an open space means that trees and poles can fall on its roof, damaging the car. Activate the handbrake to thwart the vehicle's movement. In case of two-wheelers, it will be easier to probably tie it to something to avoid it from being swept away by strong winds.

Read more: Cyclone Nivar increases speed, to cross Puducherry coast Wednesday night or early Thursday

> If you're parking your vehicle in an open area, avoid low-lying areas as flooding or waterlogging in the basement could cause major damages to the vehicle. A vehicle, if kept in a low-lying area, can be damaged as those areas are most prone to waterlogging. If water inside enters inside the car, then it usually brings trouble with it. So make sure to park the vehicle in a place which is high and moderately dry. And if the water rises above the bonnet or the grill, contact your insurance company on priority.

Read: Puducherry or Mamallapuram? Confusion over where Cyclone Nivar will make landfall

> Before starting the car, check for any fluid leakage and most importantly, for any damage in the electrical system. Also, check the oil indicator as it will give a hint of moisture in the engine.

> Lastly, take care of insurance. If the car is heavily damaged or submerged completely, call the agent of your insurance company and check the extent of the damage. For if the car is deemed to be irretrievable, the money will offer some solace. But do not try to start the vehicle before repairing it, as it will only aggravate the damage and insurance may not cover it.