Cyclone Nivar: Rains pound Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Chittoor districts

Several parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema were pounded by rains on Thursday, under the influence of cyclone Nivar.

Yerpedu, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu etc mandals of Chittoor district, and the whole of Nellore district received heavy rainfall, while rains were also reported in Kadapa and Anantapuram districts, officials said.

At Raallavanka village in Renigunta mandal, three farmers who went to retrieve motors from their fields were caught in flood waters of a stream. While two men could be rescued, one person went missing.

Chittoor collector Bharat Gupta advised people not to venture into low lying areas.

Nellore district received an average rainfall of 7 cm. The Chennai-Kolkata highway was inundated with flood waters, stalling traffic movement.

Officials are preparing for heavy inflows in the Penna River. Somasila project is filled to the brim.

The rains and winds caused tree, electricity pole falls in Kovvur etc places.

Heavy rains in Tirumala, and boulder, tree falls on the ghat roads inconvenienced the pilgrims.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the impact of Cyclone Nivar and directed the officials to take all necessary measures to control the damage.

Crop damage is reported from some places and assessment would be made after the rains subside.