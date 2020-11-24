Cyclone Nivar: South Andhra Pradesh districts on alert

The southern coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh are kept on alert as cyclone Nivar moves closer to the Tamil Nadu coast and is expected to make a landfall on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the situation with the collectors and police chiefs of the districts, through video conference.

“Though the cyclone is not expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coastline directly, it would impact areas closer to Tamil Nadu. So all necessary preparations should be in place,” Reddy said, cautioning the officials about the inclement weather conditions.

Nellore, Chittoor, some parts of Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts and coastal areas of Prakasam, are likely to receive 11-20 cm of rainfall, in addition to winds of 65 to 75 km/hr speed.

Care should be taken to prevent loss of life and property, the Chief Minister said adding that measures should be taken to protect crops with weather information shared with farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

As tanks might breach due to heavy rains, continuous monitoring and precautionary measures should be taken. Reddy instructed utilizing the services of village secretariat employees, volunteers besides the deployment of the NDRF, SDRF teams.

The CM directed officials to set up control rooms and focus on relief and rehabilitation camps wherever required in Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam districts.