Cyclonic storm Nivar intensifies, brings heavy rainfall

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Nivar' on Tuesday morning. It will in all probability make landfall around Puducherry on Wednesday evening as a severe cyclonic storm, prompting the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments to mount massive efforts to minimise damage.

When cyclone Nivar makes its landfall, it is likely to pack winds with a speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour. Chennai and its neighbouring areas are experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday night with the metropolis recording 42.31 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts for the next 24 hours and warned of flooding, disruption of electricity and water services, possible damage to roads, and some areas getting inundated.

Also read — Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for Cyclone Nivar; mount massive efforts to minimise damage

In its latest bulletin released at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the IMD said the deep depression over the south-west Bay of Bengal moved west-north-westwards with a speed of five km per hour during the past six hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm Nivar, which lay 410 km east-south-east of Puducherry and 450 km south-east of Chennai.

“It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards for the next 12 hours and then north-westwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting to 120 km per hour,” the bulletin said.

With the IMD predicting that the cyclone may make its landfall near Puducherry, the governments of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory have moved swiftly to take enough precautionary measures. Tamil Nadu has announced the suspension of public transport in Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts from 1 pm on Tuesday till further orders.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said the government has set up control rooms in all 36 revenue districts in the state while making it clear that people living in low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding and cyclones will be moved to safety.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has announced that it will suspend power supply when the cyclone makes its landfall on Wednesday, even as it contended that it has kept electric poles ready in case some are uprooted due to the wind speed. Southern Railway fully cancelled two trains, and partially cancelled nine trains on November 24 and 25.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed 12 teams across Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and pre-positioned them as part of its precautionary measures, while three teams are kept on standby at its base in Arakkonam near Chennai.

After holding a review meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ordered Collectors of the aforementioned seven districts to ensure that the relief centres are equipped with facilities to accommodate people who are evacuated from their homes.

In a statement, Palaniswami asked people not to step out of their homes on November 24 and 25 due to Cyclone Nivar.