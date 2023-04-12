Cylinder blast near BRS meet kills two, several injured

Celebratory fireworks at a BRS party meeting have caused the death of two people and severely injured several persons.

The Telangana CMO said the two deceased were BRS party activists.

The incident occurred at Cheemalapadu in Khammam district on Wednesday when party workers burst crackers to welcome BRS's Khammam Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao and a local MLA Ramulu Naik.

Sparks reportedly fell on a thatched hut gutting it. While several people rushed to the spot and were trying to douse the fire, a gas cylinder inside the hut exploded causing the mishap. The injured were rushed to Khammam town for medical care. Two of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

In a press statement, BRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic incident in Karepalli mandal “in which two party activists succumbed.”

KCR called Khammam district minister Puvvada Ajay and MP Rao, who was present at the accident spot, on phone and enquired about the accident.

The CM assured assistance to the families of the deceased party activists while instructing the legislators to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured persons

The ruling party's athmeeya sammelanam (people connect) programmes in Khammam, a border area with Andhra Pradesh, are taking place at a time when Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former Khammam MP, has vowed to ensure BRS defeat in the region in the assembly polls later this year. Ponguleti, who was suspended by KCR for anti-party activities Monday, has been holding his own athmeeya sammelanams, meeting different sections of voters.