Daily Covid cases cross 50,000-mark in Kerala; TPR close to 50%

Daily Covid cases in Kerala crossed the 50,000-mark as 55,475 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday with a test positivity rate of 49.4 per cent.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that stringent restrictions were being imposed in districts like Thiruvananthapuram where the cases were more. She also said that many in the 20-30 age group were now getting infected.

The total Covid active cases in the state reached 2.85 lakh. But the health minister said that over 50 per cent of the ICU beds and 86 per cent of ventilators were still remaining vacant.

Health experts said that flouting of social distancing norms could be a reason for more youngsters getting infected. Hence more tightening of the restrictions might be required to contain the escalation of Covid cases in Kerala.

