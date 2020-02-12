Daily wage worker from tribal hamlet wins Rs. 12 crore Kerala lottery

The Kerala State Lotteries, which has changed the lives of many, has this time blessed a daily wage worker from a tribal hamlet at Kannur in North Kerala.

Perunnon Rajan of Malur, about 40 kilometres from Kannur city, won the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery first prize that carried a cash reward of Rs 12 crore. After deducting taxes, Rajan would get around Rs 7 crore.

Fifty-eight-year-old Rajan, who is the father of three children, including two girls, was struggling to make both ends meet while the fortune struck him in the form of Kerala Lottery. He has financial liabilities, including loans, for over Rs 5 lakh. His elder daughter is married.

Rajan said that he used to take lottery tickets whenever he had money. He had taken bumper tickets earlier as well, while his wife Rajani was not happy with it. The price of the Christmas New Year bumper ticket was Rs 300. Apart from settling the debts, Rajan is yet to decide on how to utilise the money.

The Onam bumper lottery results in September last year hit the headlines as a ticket purchased jointly by six employees of a jewelry shop by sharing the ticket cost won the first prize of Rs 12 crore.