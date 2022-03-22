Dalit girl sexually assaulted for months by eight men in Tamil Nadu

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually assaulted repeatedly for several months by a group of eight men, including a functionary of the ruling DMK and juveniles, in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

The incident has brought back the horrific memories of young women being sexually assaulted by several men and filmed in Pollachi near Coimbatore, which came to light in 2019.

Police said eight men are involved in the latest incident and all of them, including four school students, were taken into custody for sexually assaulting the woman and recording private videos. While the men have been sent to judicial custody, the minor boys have been sent to a correction home in Madurai.

A police officer said 27-year-old Hariharan, a local DMK functionary and the prime accused in the sexual assault case, befriended the Dalit woman on a social networking site and soon became friends.

“Soon, Hariharan and the woman got into a physical relationship. He filmed the duo having sex and circulated the video among his friends. Later, Hariharan and his friends showed the videos to the woman threatening to leak them and raped her multiple times,” the officer said.

He also added that four men, including Hariharan, and four minor boys were involved in the sexual assault case. The shocking incident came to light after the victim called the women's helpline and complained about the sexual assault.

After the initial inquiry, police booked eight persons on charges of rape under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident led to a political uproar with BJP chief K Annamalai seeking to know will Chief Minister M K Stalin insulate the local police from his party men’s tentacle hold.

“Shocked and saddened to learn about the gang rape of a 22-year-old woman in Virudhunagar by a group of men by allegedly blackmailing her over a video. What is more shocking is the involvement of a local DMK functionary in this shameful act with impunity,” he said.

He also said arresting these criminals is one thing but equally important is to improve the overall policing under DMK Government, which at present is “not giving the common people any confidence.”

DMK MP Kanimozhi said it is consoling that those involved in the Virudhunagar incident have been arrested. “Those involved, whoever they are, should be punished,” Kanimozhi said.

