Dalit youth allegedly beaten, tonsured in a police station in Andhra Pradesh

A Dalit youth was allegedly assaulted and tonsured in a police station in Seethanagaram of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Telugu Desam Party chief and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has charged the involvement of YSRCP men in the incident that took place on Monday. Naidu stated the man was humiliated as he had questioned the illegal sand mining in the region.

Initial reports claimed that the incident followed a petty argument on Sunday between the youth Vara Prasad of Vedullapalli village, his friends and a local politician Krishna Murthy, who supposedly was peeved that his car could not move through a lane where a mishap had occurred.

According to the victims, they were called to the Police station the next day where they were severely beaten and Prasad was demeaned.

On Tuesday, Naidu condemned “the tonsure of Dalit youth Vara Prasad at Seethanagaram.”

"Jungle Raj has returned to AP. Vara Prasad's head was tonsured by leaders belonging to the YSRCP in East Godavari district's Seethanagaram Police Station", Naidu said.

The former Chief Minister said that “the tonsure incident happened in the presence of policemen who heckled and beat the Dalit man to pulp, destroying his self-esteem.”

“His only mistake was to question the illegal sand mining in the region. What is happening to AP policemen? Why have they become toys in the hands of the corrupt ruling party men? This is a serious violation of rights." Through twitter, Naidu assured that TDP will stand with Vara Prasad to ensure those responsible for the barbarian act will be strictly punished.

Following protests by the Dalit leaders and organizations, an enquiry was initiated and one SI was put under suspension.