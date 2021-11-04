Dalit youth suffers attack following inter-faith marriage in Kerala

A youth hailing from a Dalit community was roughed up allegedly by a gang led by a man for marrying his sister, who is from the Christian community.

The incident took place in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and the accused said to be a doctor, was reported to have absconded. The woman alleged that the police was sitting on her complaint until the incident got much attention with the CCTV visuals of the attack coming out.

Mithun Krishna and Deepthi, who were in a relationship for quite some time, got married on October 29. Deepthi's family, who was from the Christian community, was opposed to the marriage with Krishna, who is from a Dalit community.

A day after the marriage, Deepthi's family approached the police But Deepthi told the police that she wished to stay with Krishna and since both had attained the legal age for marriage the police could not oppose it.

On Sunday Deepthi's brother Danish, said to be a doctor in a private hospital in Kochi, brutally attacked Krishna in the presence of Deepthi. Some friends of Danish were also involved in the attack. Krishna was later admitted to Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital with head injuries. His condition was now stated to be stable.

Deepthi alleged that her brother demanded Krishna to either convert to Christianity or end the relationship with her by accepting the money he offered. Krishna rejected it and this was the provocation for the attack. The incident took place at Chirayinkeezhu in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram.

The Chirayinkeezhu police, which registered a case, maintained that a formal petition was received only the other day and there was no deliberate delay on their side. Danish was reported to have left the state by Wednesday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: