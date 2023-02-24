Dammam-bound AIE flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

A Dammam-bound Air-India Express flight from Calicut international airport made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The flight IX 385 with 176 passengers and six crew members reportedly suffered a tail-strike during take off from Calicut. The flight was subsequently diverted to Thiruvananthapuram for emergency landing after dumping fuel.

Thiruvananthauram airport sources said that the flight landed safely by around 12.15 pm. The full emergency was withdrawn by 12.30 pm after runway inspection and other procedures. All passengers and crew members were safe.

The passengers were shifted to the transit lounge and the airline was making alternative travel arrangements.