Dancer's bid to end life triggers casteism row in Kerala

The attempt to end life by a known dancer in Kerala has triggered allegations of casteism against the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi (KSNA), a Kerala government institution for promoting art forms.

R L V Ramakrishnan, who is a known classical dance performer, was found in an unconscious state near his house at Chalakkudy in Thrissur district in Kerala on Saturday evening. He had been staging a protest against KSNA alleging that he was denied the chance to perform in an online programme of KSNA on the grounds that he is from the Dalit community.

Ramakrishnan, who is the brother of known actor Kalabhavan Mani who died a few years back, had staged a protest in front of KSNA at Thrissur last week alleging that a top official of KSNA told him that if he was allowed to perform in the programme it would affect the image of the programme and would invite criticisms. Several Dalit outfits had also backed him.

But KSNA chairperson Lalitha, who is also a popular actor known as KPAC Lalitha, denied the allegation maintaining that applications were not even invited for the event.

Ramakrishnan was also learnt to have stuck to the allegation against KSNA in his statement to police. But the police have not registered any case so far even as many mainstream political parties and Dalit outfits demanded a detailed probe.

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and BJP state president K Surendran demanded stern action against those responsible for the incident. Chennithala said that the government should initiate a detailed probe into the allegations of discrimination coming up against KSNA.

Police sources said that as per the existing norms, there was no scope for registering the case for attempt to suicide. But if there is a specific complaint of discrimination on the basis of caste, a case could be registered.