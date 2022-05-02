Date for crucial bypolls in Kerala's Thrikkakara announced

The dates for the crucial bypolls to the Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala was announced on Monday.

The bye-election will be held on May 31 and the counting will be on June 3.

Congress MLA P T Thomas, who won for the second consecutive time in 2021 from the constituency, died in December.

The constituency has elected Congress candidates in all the elections since its formation in 2011. But this time, the ruling CPI(M) is pinning its hopes as dissident Congress leader K V Thomas, who has influence among the Latin Catholic Christians in the region, may favour CPI(M) in view of the recent differences with the Congress leadership.

Another threat to the Congress is the Aam Aadmi Party. After its performance in Punjab, the party is exploring the option of contesting the election with the support of the Kitex Group-backed Twenty20 party, which has influence in the region.

While the bye-election will be a challenge to the revamped Congress leadership of Kerala to prove their skills, for the ruling CPI(M)-led government the bypoll verdict could be considered as people's response to the ongoing row over the semi-high-speed rail project. In view of the bypoll, the state government may even put on hold the ongoing laying of demarcation stones for the rail project, which is witnessing stiff resistance from people.

The Congress is considering the option of fielding deceased MLA Thomas's wife Uma in the elections as Thomas was enjoying much mass support.

