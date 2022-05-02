Date for crucial bypolls in Kerala announced

Date for crucial bypolls in Kerala's Thrikkakara announced

The Congress, which has won the constituency since its formation in 2011, is facing threats from the CPI(M) and the AAP

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 02 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 21:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The dates for the crucial bypolls to the Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala was announced on Monday.

The bye-election will be held on May 31 and the counting will be on June 3.

Congress MLA P T Thomas, who won for the second consecutive time in 2021 from the constituency, died in December.

The constituency has elected Congress candidates in all the elections since its formation in 2011. But this time, the ruling CPI(M) is pinning its hopes as dissident Congress leader K V Thomas, who has influence among the Latin Catholic Christians in the region, may favour CPI(M) in view of the recent differences with the Congress leadership.

Another threat to the Congress is the Aam Aadmi Party. After its performance in Punjab, the party is exploring the option of contesting the election with the support of the Kitex Group-backed Twenty20 party, which has influence in the region.

While the bye-election will be a challenge to the revamped Congress leadership of Kerala to prove their skills, for the ruling CPI(M)-led government the bypoll verdict could be considered as people's response to the ongoing row over the semi-high-speed rail project. In view of the bypoll, the state government may even put on hold the ongoing laying of demarcation stones for the rail project, which is witnessing stiff resistance from people.

The Congress is considering the option of fielding deceased MLA Thomas's wife Uma in the elections as Thomas was enjoying much mass support.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Bypolls
India News
Congress
CPI(M)
Aam Aadmi Party

Related videos

What's Brewing

Vulnerabilities detected in Chrome, update browser now

Vulnerabilities detected in Chrome, update browser now

Bengaluru woman offers man job on matrimonial site

Bengaluru woman offers man job on matrimonial site

Shore up soft skills and boost your career

Shore up soft skills and boost your career

Amid intense heatwave, here's a list of dos and don'ts

Amid intense heatwave, here's a list of dos and don'ts

Why using BMI to measure your health is nonsense

Why using BMI to measure your health is nonsense

 