Death threat to martyr's son triggers political row in Kerala

A threat to the life of Kerala MLA K K Rema's son and a senior party colleague is causing much embarrassment to the CPM as Rema's husband, dissident CPM leader T P Chandrasekharan, was brutally killed by CPM activists by inflicting 51 hacks to settle political scores.

Rema, who represents the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) formed by her husband, received the threatening letter at her office at Vadakara in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

It said that Chandrasekaran was murdered by inflicting 51 injuries as he did not heed repeated warnings. Her son will be eliminated by causing 100 wounds and his face would scatter like coconut flower buds, the letter said.

The letter signed by 'Red Army Kannur' and 'PJ Boys' wants Rema to keep off from criticising CPM leaders. It also raises a threat to the life of RMP state secretary N Venu. RMP is a coalition partner of Congress-led UDF.

In a bid to defend, CPM senior leader from Vadakara P Jayarajan said in a social media post that the threat letter could be an attempt of the opposition parties to rake up an old case. He also indirectly raised suspicion against Congress leaders for the letter.

Chandrasekharan was killed on May 4, 2012, at Onchiyam in Kozhikode by a gang involving CPM local leaders. The brutal killing was allegedly done with the knowledge of party top leaders, especially the 'Kannur lobby,' owing to political vengeance. Some prominent local leaders of the party were among those convicted in the case. Rema has been strongly campaigning against the CPM leadership, especially on murder politics, over the years.

Rema said that it was very evident that the threat was raised by CPM cadres only. She added that she would continue her political fight relentlessly.

The police registered a case for criminal intimidation and creating provocation with the intention of rioting. Police personnel was also deployed near the houses of RMP leaders and their office.