Death toll in Kerala landslide goes up to 55; Governor and CM likely to visit

Three more bodies, including that of two children, were recovered from Pettimudi landslide near Munnar in Kerala on Wednesday taking the death toll to 55.

About 15 more persons were still missing even six days after the landslide on Thursday late night. At present, the rescue workers are carrying out searches in the nearby river. Many bodies were already recovered from the river.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were planning to visit the landslide-hit areas on Thursday. There were criticisms that though he CM rushed to visit Kozhikode plane crash victims, he did not visit the landslide victims who are plantation workers. More compensation and relief measures for the landslide victims will be also announced by the government.