Death toll in Kerala tourist boat tragedy climbs to 22

The death toll in the tourist boat accident near the Thoovaltheeram beach here has risen to 22, officials said on Monday.

Eight people were rescued after the boat capsized on Sunday evening and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, district officials said.

The boat, which was carrying more than 30 people, capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area around 7:30 pm.

The deceased included many members of same families. Condition of many rescued were also stated to be serious.

The incident took place by around 6:30 pm near Ottumpuram Thoovaltheeram beach in Thanur. The boat carrying tourists capsized in the sea around 300 metres from the beach. Most of the deceased were natives of Malappuram district.

Local sources said that there were around 40 tourists in the boat.

The boat capsized around 15 minutes after it left the shore.

Rescue operation was initially affected owing to poor light.

The boat was later pulled to the shore with the help of earth movers. It was dismantled to rescue people trapped inside .

The mishap took place near an estuary. Fishermen, local people and fire and rescue service personnel were involved in the rescue operation.

Local people alleged that the boat was overloaded and it operated flouting the norm that services should not be operated after 5 pm. Most of the victims were not wearing life-jackets.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be visiting the mishap spot today.

