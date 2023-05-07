Death toll in Kerala tourist boat tragedy rises to 22

Local people alleged that the boat was overloaded and it operated flouting the norm that services should not be operated after 5 pm

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram ,
  • May 07 2023, 22:41 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 09:29 ist
Rescue operation under way after a boat sank near Tuvalthiram beach, at Tanur area of Malappuram district, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The death toll in the boat mishap at Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala on Sunday evening has reached 22.

The deceased include seven children and women as well as many members of the same families. The condition of the four rescued was also stated to be serious.

Search at the mishap spot and inside the ill-fated boat was still continuing as the exact number of tourists in the boat was not known. 

The incident took place at around 6.30 pm near Ottumpuram Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur. The boat carrying tourists capsized in the sea around 300 metres from the beach.

Most of the deceased were natives of Malappuram district.

Local sources said that there were around 40 tourists in the boat. The boat capsized around 15 minutes after it left the shore. The rescue operation was initially affected owing to poor light. The boat was later pulled to the shore with the help of earthmovers. The boat was dismantled to rescue people trapped inside the boat. The mishap took place near an estuary. Fishermen, local people, and fire and rescue service personnel were involved in the rescue operation.

Local people alleged that the fishing boat-turned-tourist boat was overloaded and it operated flouting the norm that services should not be operated after 5 pm. Most of the victims were not wearing life jackets.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who would be visiting the mishap spot on Monday, is likely to order a high-level probe and announce compensation to victims. A mourning has been declared in the state. 

