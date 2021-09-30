Deceased MLA's wife Sudha to be YSRCP candidate for Badvel bypoll

The ruling YSRCP has fielded Sudha, wife of deceased MLA Venkata Subbaiah, for the Badvel assembly bypoll to be held on 30 October.

Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has set a target of over 45,000 votes majority, asking his home district Kadapa leaders to strive to surpass the 2019 election majority.

“While the voting percentage in 2019 was 77, our majority was 44,000 votes. We should improve both,” Reddy told the party leaders on Thursday while reviewing the party's position in the constituency and the preparation for the polls.

The Chief Minister instructed for coordination activities with every community group and to divide the canvassing responsibilities among the party leaders mandal wise. Reddy wants local leaders to visit each house at least three to four times in order to encourage everyone to vote.

Panchayati Raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is made the YSRCP in-charge for the bypoll. CM Reddy instructed the party MPs and MLAs to focus on Badvel bypoll and to initiate the campaign activities from Monday, with a focus on publicizing the various welfare schemes being implemented by his government.

Badvel, an SC reserved constituency in CM Reddy's home-turf Kadapa fell vacant after the sitting YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaiah died in March due to illness.

The opposition TDP has earlier confirmed Obulapuram Rajasekhar as its candidate.

CM Reddy has thanked people for “their overwhelming support” in the parishad polls and assured them to “work for public welfare with increased responsibility.”

The YSRCP had won 98 per cent of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies, claiming 628 seats out of 638 constituencies. It also secured victories in 8,249 out of 9,583 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies.

Watch latest videos by DH here: