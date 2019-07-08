Declare Kanimozhi’s election void: TN BJP chief to HC

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday moved the Madras High Court seeking to declare the election of Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi as “void” citing alleged discrepancies in the nomination papers filed by the DMK leader.

In her petition, Tamilisai, who lost to Kanimozhi by more than 3 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls, said a case has been filed against Kanimozhi and Anitha Radhakrishnan, the DMK MLA from Tiruchendur, for giving money to women who had taken her ‘aarti’.

“The petitioner (Tamilisai) submits that by willfully failing to submit information with regard to the tax status of her husband and son in Singapore and the income received by them, the First Respondent (Kanimozhi) has filed a false affidavit which materially affects the result of the election and consequently the failure of the returning officer in accepting the nomination of the First Respondent is improper and he ought to have rejected the same,” the petition said.