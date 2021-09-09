Decoration at Kerala temple invites court intervention

Decoration at famous Kerala temple for NRI businessman's wedding invites court intervention

The Kerala High Court has sought an affidavit on the matter from the Guruvayur Devaswom that manages the temple

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 09 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 21:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Elaborate decorations in front of the famous Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala for the marriage of NRI businessman Ravi Pillai's son have invited the court's intervention.

The Kerala High Court has sought an affidavit on the matter from the Guruvayur Devaswom that manages the temple.

Apart from floral decorations, huge cutouts and branches of trees were used to decorate the 'nadapandal' in front of the temple where marriages take place. Only 12 persons are allowed in a marriage ceremony owing to Covid-19. Up to 110 marriages are held every day at the temple.

The Devaswom authorities maintained that permission was granted only for floral decorations in connection with the marriage that took place on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Pillai had donated a golden crown studded with emerald as an offering to the temple. The specially designed crown weighed 725 grams. 

Check out the latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Kerala High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ashwin makes white ball return

Ashwin makes white ball return

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

 