Decoration at famous Kerala temple for NRI businessman's wedding invites court intervention

Elaborate decorations in front of the famous Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala for the marriage of NRI businessman Ravi Pillai's son have invited the court's intervention.

The Kerala High Court has sought an affidavit on the matter from the Guruvayur Devaswom that manages the temple.

Apart from floral decorations, huge cutouts and branches of trees were used to decorate the 'nadapandal' in front of the temple where marriages take place. Only 12 persons are allowed in a marriage ceremony owing to Covid-19. Up to 110 marriages are held every day at the temple.

The Devaswom authorities maintained that permission was granted only for floral decorations in connection with the marriage that took place on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Pillai had donated a golden crown studded with emerald as an offering to the temple. The specially designed crown weighed 725 grams.

