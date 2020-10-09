Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology adds Tamil as requirement for PG course

After outrage from various quarters, the Noida-based Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology on Friday included master’s degree in Tamil as a minimum qualification for a two-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Archaeology.

The institute carried a corrigendum regarding qualification criteria for the PG diploma course on Friday by including Tamil. The classical language was left out in the notification issued earlier this well, evoking protests from various political parties in Tamil Nadu.

Madurai Lok Sabha MP and award-winning author Su. Venkatesan was the first to raise the issue, followed by DMK President M K Stalin and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

“I appreciate the prompt response and once again thank you for the immediate action in the matter,” Palaniswami told Modi in a fresh letter sent on Friday. The corrigendum by the institute was issued on Friday, hours after the Chief Minister’s letter reached the Prime Minister’s Office.

"Tamil, which was the first language in India officially recognised as a classical language in 2004, has been completely ignored (in the admission process)," Palaniswami had told Modi on Thursday.

The corrigendum also evoked a positive response from Stalin who said languages are the cultural base in pluralistic India and warned the BJP against showing "step motherly treatment" in dealing with them.