Delay in capturing tiger in Kerala leads to tension

With efforts of Kerala forest authorities to capture a tiger that killed 17 domestic animals over the last three weeks yet to yield any result, Wayanad district was even witnessing tension between the local people and the forest officials.

Kurukanmoola near Manathavady in Wayanad has been facing the tiger menace for nearly three weeks. Even as forest officials were not able to spot the tiger so far it kept on the killing spree with 19 domestic animals being killed so far. The picture of the tiger was captured in camera traps of the forest department four times.

On Friday, a section of local people claimed that they had spotted the tiger in the morning and alerted the forest authorities. But the forest officials allegedly failed to reach the spot swiftly. This even led to an altercation between a section of local people and forest officials.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran said that a team of over 100 forest officials were engaged in the search for the tiger over the last two weeks. Chief wildlife warden Bennichan Thomas was also deputed to Wayanad to coordinate the activities.

A section of local people had raised suspicions that the tiger could have been released by the Karnataka forest officials in the adjacent border forest areas as tigers were not spotted in the Kurukanmoola region earlier. Kerala forest officials had sought the help of the National Tiger Conservation Authority to get the identity of the tiger on the basis of the images captured in the camera traps.

