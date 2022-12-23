Delay in recovery measures against PFI puts Kerala govt on defensive

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala is on the defensive as the Kerala High Court criticised the government for delay in initiating recovery proceedings against the PFI leaders for the damage caused in a flash hartal.

The government had to tender an apology before the court for the delay in initiating recovery measures. Additional chief secretary (home) V Venu assured the court that revenue recovery proceedings would be taken by January 15.

The fresh development could trigger allegations of the nexus of CPI(M) with PFI as well as its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The high court on September 27 ordered the recovery measure against PFI leaders for the extensive damage caused in the flash hartal on September 23, which was called in view of the nationwide raids and arrests of NIA leaders. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation had reported damage to the tune of Rs 5.2 crore.

Sources said that proximity of mainstream political parties with the PFI and SDPI for electoral gains could be the reason for the dilly-dallying of the state government in initiating revenue recovery measures against the PFI leaders.

Even though PFI was banned, the government could not take any action against SDPI. Hence former PFI workers were now learnt to be working under the banner of SDPI. The party has considerable influence in various pockets.