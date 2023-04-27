Delhi-bound flight cancelled due to technical snag, M K Stalin postpones visit to national capital

TN CM's Delhi trip postponed due to tech snag in flight

The Chief Minister was scheduled to leave for Delhi to invite President Draupadi Murmu on Friday for a hospital inauguration

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 27 2023, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 23:33 ist
The private carrier was cancelled due to the technical snag following which the Chief Minister returned home. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi-bound flight in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was scheduled to travel on Thursday was cancelled due to a technical snag, airport sources said.

The private carrier was cancelled due to the technical snag following which the Chief Minister returned home.

He is expected to leave early on Friday, the sources added.

