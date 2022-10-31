Delhi brokers unsuccessfully attempted to buy Telangana self respect: KCR on TRS MLAs poaching scandal

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has targeted the BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while alleging that “some Delhi brokers had offered his TRS MLAs Rs 100 crore each to defect and destabilize his government.”

KCR accused that the BJP conspired to topple his government by buying 20-30 TRS MLAs.

On Sunday, KCR not only made his first public appearance since the sensational “TRS MLAs bribing for defections into BJP '' scandal broke out, but also paraded before the Munugodu public the four MLAs who went “incommunicado” since Wednesday.

“These four MLAs kicked away the Rs 100 crore each offer from the Delhi brokers like it is a piece of straw. They have hoisted Telangana’s flag of self-respect as high as the Himalayas. What we need is such leaders,” KCR said, pointing to Guvvala Balaraju, Rega Kantha Rao, Harshvardhan Reddy and Rohith Reddy on the dais.

KCR was addressing a TRS election rally at Chandur, which falls under the Munugodu assembly constituency going to the by-poll on November 3.

The three “brokers” KCR was apparently referring to - Ramachandra Bharati (a native of Delhi), DPSKVN Simhayaji (from Tirupati) and Nandu Kumar (from Hyderabad) were sent to judicial custody on Saturday. Following Rohith's complaint, the Cyberabad police caught them at a farm house near Hyderabad on Wednesday, while they were engaged in “negotiations” with the four MLAs. “These men who came to Hyderabad with a wicked plot are now in Chanchalguda prison,” the chief minister said.

KCR, who has been at loggerheads with the BJP led centre, pinned the “covert operation to destabilize his government” blame on Modi.

“There is no post in the country more coveted than that of the PM. What more do you need, Modi ji? You became the Prime Minister not once but twice. Why this anarchy, conspiracies to topple governments and usurp power from the states. Why encourage such plots? How is this good for society, the country?” KCR questioned while wondering “from where the Rs hundreds of crores for the purpose came.”

Refuting the allegations and demanding a thorough probe into the whole episode, the BJP has been maintaining that there was no need or use for it in inviting four TRS MLAs.

In the 119 seat Telangana assembly, the TRS has over 100 MLAs while the BJP has three. The state assembly elections will be held next year.