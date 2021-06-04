Delhi HC dismisses plea to de-recognise YSR Congress Party

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea to de-recognise the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party for "illegal" use of "YSR" abbreviation.

A bench of Justice Prateek Jalan said that the writ petition filed by Anna YSR Congress party plea was without merit.

The petitioner led by advocates P B Suresh and Vipin M Nair sought a direction for deregistration of Jagan's YSR Congress Party or YSRCP alleging misappropriation of use of the abbreviation "YSR".

It claimed that the Election Commission had mandated that YSRCP should use the full form "Yuvajana Shramika Raythu Congress Party (YSRCP)" and not use the abbreviated form "YSR" in its name.

"Though YSRCP used the full name in all official correspondence, it is illegally using abbreviated YSR Congress in all their informal communication," the counsel contended.

They sought a direction for the EC to withdraw the status of Yuvajana Shramika Raythu Congress Party (YSRCP)" as a “recognised party” under Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 (“Symbols Order”) and to de-register it under its inherent powers.

The petitioner said that it has been a registered political party in Andhra Pradesh since September 29, 2015.

In the last General Election of 2019, it contested under its name “Anna YSR Congress Party” under the symbol of a plough, it added.