Deliberations on to settle fresh rifts in Congress in Kerala

In a bid to sort out the rift in the Congress party in Kerala over reoganisation, Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan were learnt to have met on Friday.

Party sources said that the new members of the party's state and district bodies would be announced in a couple of days' time. Sudhakaran was taking a tough stand against the groupism in the party.

The present row is said to be in light of pressure by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal for inducting some of his nominees as office-bearers in the Kerala PCC.

Even as president Sudhakaran almost finalised the list of office bearers by holding consultations with all leaders, a section of MPs owing allegiance to Venugopal and opposition leader Satheesan complained to the party national leadership about the reorganisation and hence it was stalled.

Sudhakaran was really upset over the move and conveyed his resentment to the national leadership. Many prominent leaders like former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala have rallied behind Sudhakaran.

In a veiled attack on Chennithala, Satheesan told a section of media on Friday that those who were upset over losing positions were trying to create unnecessary problems in the party. He also said that K C Venugopal was not at all responsible for the ongoing issues in the party.

