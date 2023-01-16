Delivery agent in Hyderabad attacked by pet dog, falls off building, dies

A delivery agent with food delivery platform Swiggy passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad, after he fell from the first floor of a building escaping an alleged attack by a pet dog.

The deceased, Rizwan, was attacked by a pet dog when he went to deliver a package and fell from the building while trying to escape, ANI reported.

The Banjara Hills Police have registered a case against the dog's owner, Shobana, the news agency said.

Telangana | A Swiggy delivery boy,Rizwan died at a hospital in Banjara Hills PS limits.He was attacked by a pet dog while he went for delivery&fell down the first floor of the building while trying to escape. Banjara Hills Police registered a case against Shobana, the dog's owner — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

More to follow...