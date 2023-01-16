Swiggy agent attacked by pet, falls off building, dies

Delivery agent in Hyderabad attacked by pet dog, falls off building, dies

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 16 2023, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 10:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A delivery agent with food delivery platform Swiggy passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad, after he fell from the first floor of a building escaping an alleged attack by a pet dog.

The deceased, Rizwan, was attacked by a pet dog when he went to deliver a package and fell from the building while trying to escape, ANI reported.

The Banjara Hills Police have registered a case against the dog's owner, Shobana, the news agency said. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Hyderabad
delivery boy

What's Brewing

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

Even with the crowds, Davos is a winter haven

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How much money do winners at Australian Open win?

How to plan finances from your first job

How to plan finances from your first job

The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

The Khans: Delusional or desperate with a dream?

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

DH Toon | ISRO satellite 'missing' after govt gag order

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

Governing a city: Lesson for India from the Dubai model

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

'Dress like a cabbage': Surviving world's coldest city

 