Delivery agent in Hyderabad attacked by pet dog, falls off building, dies

A delivery agent with food delivery platform Swiggy passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad, after he fell from the first floor of a building escaping an alleged attack by a pet dog.
The deceased, Rizwan, was attacked by a pet dog when he went to deliver a package and fell from the building while trying to escape, ANI reported.
The Banjara Hills Police have registered a case against the dog's owner, Shobana, the news agency said.
— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023
More to follow...
