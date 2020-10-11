Paiyment for Covid-19 medal draws flak from Kerala cop

Demand of money for Covid-19 medal draws flak from Kerala police

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 11 2020, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 21:15 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

A directive of the Kerala police to the police personnel to pay Rs 100 to get a Covid-19 warrior medal has triggered resentment within the force.

Many police officials have conveyed to the state police headquarters that they did not intend to 'buy' the medal.

State police chief Loknath Behera issued a directive last week that those who wish to have the medal may pay Rs 100.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

An official at the police headquarters said that a proposal for a similar medal to around 10,000 police personnel who took part in rescue operations during floods and calamities during the previous years was rejected by the government considering the cost factor.

Almost all police personnel are engaged in Covid-19 operations. The total numbers would be around 50,000. The financial requirement would be so high that it would not get the government's nod. This prompted the suggestion that those who require the medal may pay Rs 100 each as cost of the medal.

Some police unit chief was learnt to have given in writing that no one in the respective unit was willing to pay for the medal. In view of the resentment, the state police chief may review the directive, said sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore

Superhero movies have blighted cinema, says Alan Moore

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Oldest monkey fossils outside of Africa found

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

Home-made Covid vaccine seems to work but doubts remain

 