Demand of money for Covid-19 medal draws flak from Kerala police

A directive of the Kerala police to the police personnel to pay Rs 100 to get a Covid-19 warrior medal has triggered resentment within the force.

Many police officials have conveyed to the state police headquarters that they did not intend to 'buy' the medal.

State police chief Loknath Behera issued a directive last week that those who wish to have the medal may pay Rs 100.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

An official at the police headquarters said that a proposal for a similar medal to around 10,000 police personnel who took part in rescue operations during floods and calamities during the previous years was rejected by the government considering the cost factor.

Almost all police personnel are engaged in Covid-19 operations. The total numbers would be around 50,000. The financial requirement would be so high that it would not get the government's nod. This prompted the suggestion that those who require the medal may pay Rs 100 each as cost of the medal.

Some police unit chief was learnt to have given in writing that no one in the respective unit was willing to pay for the medal. In view of the resentment, the state police chief may review the directive, said sources.