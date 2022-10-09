Demand to make church liable for Vizhinjam port losses

Demand to make church liable for Rs 100 crore loss caused by stir against Vizhinjam port

The Kerala government is initiating another round of talks with the representatives of the agitators and Adani Ports on October 13

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 09 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 15:16 ist
Fishers and citizens using their fishing boats lay siege to Adani port during their protest against Adani Group's port development project at Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

Toughening its stand against the Thiruvananthapuram Latic Catholic Archdiocese spearheading the stir against the upcoming Adani Vizhinjam international seaport, the project implementing agency urged the Kerala government to make the archdiocese liable for the loss of around Rs 100 crore already caused by the nearly two-month-long stir.

Adani Ports, which is constructing the port, informed the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), the state government's implementing agency, that it had already incurred a loss of nearly Rs 80 crore. Coupled with with interest, the actual loss stands around Rs 100 crore.

Based on this, the VISL wrote to the government urging that the loss should be recovered from those responsible for obstructing the construction via the agitation.

The Latin Catholic Archdiocese representatives spearheading the stir by the local community, mainly fisherfolk, strongly reacted to it. "Who will bear the loss being suffered by local people by the project?," asked Vicar general Eugine Pereira.

The Kerala government is initiating another round of talks with the representatives of the agitators and Adani Ports on October 13.

Proper compensation and rehabilitation of those affected by the port project, a proper study into the impact of the port construction leading to high tides along the nearby coastal areas, and a temporary halt on the port construction work until the scientific study is over are the major demands being raised in the indefinite stir that began on August 16.

Even though the state government has assured housing projects and constituted an expert team to study the impact of the project, the agitators want the construction work stopped and a local representative in the scientific study team.

The Vizhinjam port project coming up close to Thiruvananthapuram city is expected to boost the state's economic growth. The Rs 7,500 crore project initiated in 2015 has already missed deadlines owing to factors like cyclones and rock shortages. Despite these delays, the Adani Group was planning to commission the project at least by next year.

However, the stir poses yet another hurdle. Even as the court directed the government to ensure that the stir did not affect construction work, the government has avoided the use of force. The stir has also receieved support from coastal communities of other parts of the state also.

