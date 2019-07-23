Dengue cases spiral: Here is what you should know

There is a sharp increase in dengue cases in Bengaluru in recent weeks. The number of dengue patients known to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) alone is 3,393, while 1,926 cases are observed across Karnataka.

Dengue is becoming endemic in Karnataka. So let us know more about dengue.

What is dengue and how is it caused?

Dengue is a viral disease caused by dengue virus (DENV, 1–4 serotypes), transmitted by the female mosquito, Aedes aegypti. These mosquitoes bite in daylight.

A person shows the symptoms of dengue after 3-14 days of the byte.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

A person suffering from dengue will have high fever followed by severe headache, pain in joint and muscle, rashes on body and pain behind the eyes.

Some people may also suffer from dengue haemorrhagic fever, in which a patient will suffer sudden fever followed by vomiting, bleeding and abdominal pain.

Some cases of infestation may lead to a fatal condition of circulatory failure called dengue hemorrhagic fever.

How to prevent the spreading of dengue?

Measures that can be taken to prevent dengue are as follows:

1. Stagnant water serves as the best breeding ground for mosquitoes, thus, water should not be allowed to collect in cooler, containers, buckets, used automobile tyres, pet watering vessels etc. Water stored in these places must be removed at least once a week.

2. Pesticides or larvicides should be used in water storages that cannot empty. A thin film of Kerosene oil can also serve the purpose, as

3. Water in containers should be covered with a lid.

4. People should wear clothes that cover full arms and legs to prevent mosquito bite.

5. Mosquito repellent can be used to prevent mosquito's byte.

6. Use mosquito net while sleeping during daytime.

7. A person suffering from dengue should be well protected from mosquito bite, as it may prevent the spread of dengue to another person.

