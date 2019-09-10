Denied cabinet berths, TRS seniors air dissent

Three prominent Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders who couldn’t find a place in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s cabinet have expressed their displeasure out in open. In a party where dissent is uncommon the three leaders former deputy chief minister T Rajaiah, former Home Minister Nayani Narsimha Reddy and Adilabad sitting MLA Jogu Ramanna, emboldened by the “I am also an owner” rant of state health minister Eatela Rajender, decided to air their feelings.

Narsimha Reddy was the first to express his displeasure. Chatting with media in the Assembly lobbies said that KCR has actually promised him a cabinet berth. “But he failed to keep his promise,” Reddy who was once a key aid of KCR said. “When I wanted MLA seat, he said that he will send me to Council and from there induct me in the cabinet. KCR also promised an MLC seat for my son in law,” an angry Reddy said.

He refused to accept the TSRTC Chairmanship reported to have been offered by the Chief Minister. “There is no juice in that post,” he added.

“While KCR is the elder of the house we are all owners. Who knows when the tenants (leaders from other parties) will leave the party in a lurch,” he said. Rajaiah was upset because no Madigas (sub-sect in SCs) found a place in the cabinet. “Madigas comprise around 12 % in the state. Madigas who are numerically stronger in Telangana compared to AP found no place in the cabinet,” he observed. There is only one minister from SC community, Koppula Eswar who is also a Mala (subsect), not a Madiga he added.

TRS MLA goes incommunicado

Meanwhile, the Adilabad legislator Jogu Ramanna went incommunicado after the second phase of cabinet expansion. On Monday the MLA kept his gunman and his vehicle at his Hyderabad residence without telling anyone about his plans. Efforts to reach him failed as he kept his mobile phone switched off. Efforts are on to trace him. Sayini Ravi followers tried to self- immolate by pouring kerosene upset over the developments.

Yet another senior leader Rasamayi Balakrishna also supported Etela Rajender’s comments claiming ownership of the TRS party. However, KCR who otherwise would have dealt with dissent with iron fist restrained himself from shunting out Etela from the cabinet.