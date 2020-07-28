Dental, AYUSH doctors to join Kerala's Covid-19 fight; home care also being initiated

Anticipating further spike of Covid-19 in Kerala, the state government is making measures like home care and pooling the service of doctors of other streams like dental and ayurveda for managing the Covid first line treatment centres (CFLTCs).

Already 101 CFLTCs with 12,801 beds were set up in the state. In the second phase 229 CFLTCs with 30,598 beds are planned and 480 CFLTCs with 36,400 beds are planned in the third phase.

With the manpower availability becoming a major issue, the government decided to make use of service of dental doctors and doctors of the AYUSH department for the CFLTCs. They will be posted as co-team leaders of the health teams in CFLTCs. Service of students who complete medical courses would be also used. They would be given special training. So far around 5,000 patients were admitted to the CFLTCs.

The government also decided to start home care for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and those with mild symptoms patients with mild symptoms. A protocol would be issued soon. Some private hospitals were also planning to offer home care packages for Covid-19 treatment as being done in some other states, said a health department official.

A major chunk of the Covid-19 patients in Kerala were asymptomatic or having mild symptoms only. Hence home care option would help in reducing the stress of the health care sector. Moreover the CFLTCs were also having basic infrastructure only like common toilets.