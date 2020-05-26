'Depressed' dental student leaps to death in Hyderabad

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 26 2020, 21:00 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 21:01 ist

A 25-year-old woman dental student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a residential complex on Tuesday apparently depressed for not getting an MBBS seat, police said.

The fourth-year BDS student at a dental college here leapt from the 14th floor of the complex and she died on the spot, the police said based on a complaint filed by her father. According to the complainant, his daughter was not interested in the BDS course and wanted to study MBBS, but did not secure a seat.

On Monday, the student told her parents about her interests and was depressed. That drove her to the extreme step, the police said.

suicides
Telangana

