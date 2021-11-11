Depression to cross coast between TN and AP around Chennai this evening, says IMD

The depression over Bay of Bengal will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh this evening and the city would witness "strong" winds up to 45 km, the weather office here said on Thursday.

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu including Chennai are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation and urged the Ministers and officials concerned to expedite relief activities in affected areas. The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 21 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 5.30 AM on Thursday over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 170 km east-southeast of Chennai and 170 km east of Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin issued at 8.30 AM.

"It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by the evening of today," it added. As a result, Balachandran said, Chennai would witness "strong surface winds" ranging between 40-45 km. "People should not venture out unnecessarily," he told reporters.

Citing latest rainfall data, he said Tambaram (Chengalpet dt) received 232.9 mm, followed by Cholavaram (220 mm) and Ennore at 205 mm. Chennai (Nungambakkam) recorded 158 mm. The system was being constantly monitored, he said in response to a question. Rains continued to lash various parts of the city and its suburbs on Thursday, leading to inundation in many areas like KK Nagar even as a number of subways and roads in many parts of the metro were closed for vehicular traffic.

Police said trees were uprooted in places like Egmore and Perambur. Personnel of Greater Chennai Corporation, police and Fire and Rescue Services were involved in various relief and rescue work, including pumping out stagnant water. The north-east monsoon, which brings the bulk of rainfall to Tamil Nadu, has been active for the past fortnight and many parts have been receiving incessant rainfall since Sunday. Most of the water bodies in the state, including the reservoirs meeting the drinking water needs of Chennai, the Mettur Dam in Salem and others are full and excess water is being released from most of them.

Meanwhile, Stalin spoke to Ministers and Special Officers deputed to manage the rain-related issues in various districts and reviewed the situation with them, an official release said. He directed them to expedite the relief activities and ensure provision of quality food and medical facilities in relief camps. He further wanted the authorities concerned to take steps to prevent crop loss. He also held a review meeting with top state government officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.

The chief minister also ordered constituting a six-member ministerial panel, headed by Cooperatives Minister I Periyasamy, to assess crop damage, especially in the Cauvery delta region, and submit a report to the government to expedite relief work, the release added.

